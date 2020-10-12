China's Qingdao City To Conducts Nine Million COVID-19 Testing In Five Days

China's Qingdao City To Conducts Nine Million COVID-19 Testing In Five Days

Oct. 12, 2020, 6:49 p.m.

The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province has activated a plan to conduct a city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 after new cases were reported.

China will test 9 million population in five days. The city will complete nucleic acid testing in five districts within the next three days, while the testing will cover the whole city in five days, according to a notice issued by the municipal health commission, adding that the results will be released in a timely manner.

Starting from 7 a.m. Monday, the residents of a community in the city's Shinan District began to line up at a testing point to receive nucleic acid testing. They were notified to undergo the testing on Sunday evening.

"It took about 20 minutes to wait before getting the testing. It's a responsible move to conduct tests for ourselves and for others, too, " said a local resident surnamed Wang.

Qingdao has reported six new confirmed cases and six new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 since fresh cases emerged in the city over the weekend, the municipal health commission said.

Epidemiological investigations found that the cases were linked with the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which had been used to treat imported COVID-19 patients.

Reporting based on Xinhua

Agencies

Government May Impose Lockdown If People Continue To Disobey Safety Measures
Oct 12, 2020
France 0-0 Portugal: No Euro 2016 revenge for Les Bleus
Oct 12, 2020
Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic To Win French Open
Oct 12, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 37 Million, Over 1 Million Fatalities
Oct 11, 2020
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil And Colombia And Cruise To Opening Victories
Oct 11, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2283 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
WATCH: What are serological surveys and how do they help assessing Covid-19 situation? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
One Still Birth Occurs Every 16 Seconds, UNICEF Estimates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Novel Coronavirus Survives 28 Days On Glass, Currency, Australian Researchers Find By REUTERS 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
UK Study Tests If BCG Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19 By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. Auction Theory Pioneers Win Nobel Economics Prize By REUTERS Oct 12, 2020
GYEONGGI-DO AND SUNWON-SI: Tale Of Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
Hotel Yak And Yeti Opens Its Restaurant For Guest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
NMB Bank Signs Contract With Tencent Holdings Ltd (WeChat) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
Obituary Saroj Devkota: A Victim Of Negligence? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
Government May Impose Lockdown If People Continue To Disobey Safety Measures By Agencies Oct 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75