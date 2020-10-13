Generally Cloudy In the Hill Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

The Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards.. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur & Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during of 13 th October 2020 morning.