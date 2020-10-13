Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2129 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2129 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 13, 2020, 4:41 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 2129 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the first highest case of Kathmandu Valley. Kathmandu reported 2540 cases on Thursday and 2672 on Saturday, 2283 on Tuesday.

In 15577 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2129 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 2,129 new cases, 1,746 cases were detected in Kathmandu, 167 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 216 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3556 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 115,358

He said that in "In 15,577 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,556 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing today.

He also said that some 1,503 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 78,780 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 68.3 percent.

He said there are 35,915 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 15,048 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 20,867 are in home isolation. Some 4,795 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 307 are admitted to the ICU and 66 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

