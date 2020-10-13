The Government Converts All Hospitals Of Valley’s Into COVID-19 Hospitals

Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said that the government has taken the decision to convert all the government hospitals of the Kathmandu Valley into COVID-19 designated hospitals.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Kathmandu Valley, more patients are in need of ICU facilities and ventilator services.

The ministry has decided to utilize and manage the ventilators, ICU and oxygen available at the department of health for the ICU department for the COVID-19 patients.

Deputy spokesperson at the MoHP, Dr. Sameer Kumar Adhikary informed that all hospitals, which were already treating the COVID-19 patients and others, including Kanti Children hospital, Gangalal National Heart Disease Centre, Civil Hospital and Eye hospitals, have to provide treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

“Now these government hospitals should treat the COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Adhikary.

The government has also decided to establish Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching hospital of Dahachowk and Ayurved Research and Training Centre, Kritipur, as a COVID-19 hospital for providing treatment to the patients with COVID-19 symptoms.