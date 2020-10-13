The Government Converts All Hospitals Of Valley’s Into COVID-19 Hospitals

The Government Converts All Hospitals Of Valley’s Into COVID-19 Hospitals

Oct. 13, 2020, 8 a.m.

Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said that the government has taken the decision to convert all the government hospitals of the Kathmandu Valley into COVID-19 designated hospitals.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Kathmandu Valley, more patients are in need of ICU facilities and ventilator services.

The ministry has decided to utilize and manage the ventilators, ICU and oxygen available at the department of health for the ICU department for the COVID-19 patients.

Deputy spokesperson at the MoHP, Dr. Sameer Kumar Adhikary informed that all hospitals, which were already treating the COVID-19 patients and others, including Kanti Children hospital, Gangalal National Heart Disease Centre, Civil Hospital and Eye hospitals, have to provide treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

“Now these government hospitals should treat the COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Adhikary.

The government has also decided to establish Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching hospital of Dahachowk and Ayurved Research and Training Centre, Kritipur, as a COVID-19 hospital for providing treatment to the patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Generally Cloudy In the Hill Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2283 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802
Oct 12, 2020
GYEONGGI-DO AND SUNWON-SI: Tale Of Development
Oct 12, 2020
WATCH: What are serological surveys and how do they help assessing Covid-19 situation?
Oct 12, 2020

More on Health

Herd Immunity As COVID-19 Response Unethical: WHO Chief By Agencies 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
China's Qingdao City To Conducts Nine Million COVID-19 Testing In Five Days By Agencies 16 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2283 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 44 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 47 minutes ago
WATCH: What are serological surveys and how do they help assessing Covid-19 situation? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 5 minutes ago
One Still Birth Occurs Every 16 Seconds, UNICEF Estimates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 33 minutes ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSI: Work In Progress By A Correspondent Oct 13, 2020
Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19 As He Resumes Campaigning In Florida By Agencies Oct 13, 2020
Spain Defeats Switzerland 1-0 In Nations League By Agencies Oct 13, 2020
Generally Cloudy In the Hill Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2020
U.S. Auction Theory Pioneers Win Nobel Economics Prize By REUTERS Oct 12, 2020
GYEONGGI-DO AND SUNWON-SI: Tale Of Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75