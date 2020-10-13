Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19 As He Resumes Campaigning In Florida

White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally since he contracted the virus.
Trump tested negative "on consecutive days" and is "not infectious to others," according to a memo from Conley.
Trump's evening rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, will kick off a three-week sprint to Election Day as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the November 3 contest.
The president's negative COVID-19 tests were the first announced by the White House since Trump, who spent three days in a military hospital, said on October 2 that he had contracted the virus.
In a memo, Dr. Sean Conley said the tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."
Biden also tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, his campaign team said in a statement. The former vice president has tested negative a number of times since Trump announced his positive test.
