Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19 As He Resumes Campaigning In Florida

Oct. 13, 2020, 7:49 a.m.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally since he contracted the virus.

Trump tested negative "on consecutive days" and is "not infectious to others," according to a memo from Conley.

Trump's evening rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, will kick off a three-week sprint to Election Day as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the November 3 contest.

The president's negative COVID-19 tests were the first announced by the White House since Trump, who spent three days in a military hospital, said on October 2 that he had contracted the virus.

In a memo, Dr. Sean Conley said the tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

Biden also tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, his campaign team said in a statement. The former vice president has tested negative a number of times since Trump announced his positive test.

