Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1403 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1403 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 13947Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1403 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1403 new cases, 996 cases were detected in Kathmandu, 102 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 305 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2638 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 117996.

He said that in 13947 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2638 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He also said that some 2174 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 78,780 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 68.8percent.

He said there are 36387 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 14819 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 20,867 are in home isolation. Some 4,666 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 305 are admitted to the ICU and 70 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

Furthermore, 12 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 675.