EU’s Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Gyawali

Mrs. Nona Deprez, Ambassador- Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nepal paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at Singdurbar today.
During the meeting, they discussed the issues of bilateral interest and the European Union’s support to Nepal.
