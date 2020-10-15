EU’s Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Gyawali

Oct. 15, 2020, 4:23 p.m.

Mrs. Nona Deprez, Ambassador- Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nepal paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at Singdurbar today.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of bilateral interest and the European Union’s support to Nepal.

