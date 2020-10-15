Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

The Depression over north Interior Telangana and adjoining areas of Maharashtra moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra. It is moving gradually west-northwestwards and intensify further