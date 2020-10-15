Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 15, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

The Depression over north Interior Telangana and adjoining areas of Maharashtra moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra. It is moving gradually west-northwestwards and intensify further

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bishnu Paudel Gets Finance Minister Portfolio, PM Oli Reshuffles Cabinet
Oct 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1403 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 14, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2638 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 117996
Oct 14, 2020
Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane To Visit Nepal In November
Oct 14, 2020
Government Of Nepal, EU And UNFPA Jointly Launch Project In Province 2 And Karnali To Tackle Gender-based Violence
Oct 14, 2020

More on Weather

Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In the Hill Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

PM OLI: Poly Tricks By Keshab Poudel Oct 15, 2020
Thailand Declares State Of Emergency, Police Clear Protest By Agencies Oct 15, 2020
WHO Fears Spike In Deaths After Global COVID-19 Surge By REUTERS Oct 15, 2020
Home Minister Requests EU To Lift Ban On Nepali Airlines By Agencies Oct 15, 2020
Minister Gyawali And Bhatta Visited Nepal-China Border In Mustang By Agencies Oct 15, 2020
Denmark Defeats England 1-0 Nations League Match By Agencies Oct 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75