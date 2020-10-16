Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 38.8 million globally, with over one million fatalities and more than 26.8 million recovered patients, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

India's tally reached 7,307,097 and death toll 111,266 on Thursday, as 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours across the country. There are 812,390 active cases in the country, while 6,383,441 people have been successfully cured and discharged.

The U.S. has registered over 217,000 deaths and near eight million infections – both the highest in the world. A new ensemble forecast published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday projects up to 240,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by November 7.

Trump's youngest son Barron Trump had been infected with the coronavirus but with no symptoms and now tests negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday.

French health authorities on Thursday reported that the new daily infections jumped above 30,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic. President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday has announced a night-time curfew in Paris and eight other cities for at least four weeks to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday registered 24 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas, the National Health Commission announced on Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, his campaign said in a statement, after Biden flew earlier this week with a person who subsequently tested positive.

According to an earlier statement, a charter company staffer who flew on Biden's campaign plane had tested positive for the virus, but they were always over 50 feet away from each other and wore masks.

The journey included Midwest State of Ohio on Monday and southeastern State of Florida on Tuesday,

The U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that travellers returning to the country from Italy, Vatican City and San Marino as of Sunday 04:00 BST must self-isolate for two weeks.

The announcement came after Italy reported its highest single-day rise in coronavirus infections since the start of the outbreak. By adding another 8,804 cases this brought Italy's seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people to 64.

The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) said that a positive rate of less than 5 percent, at least for the last two weeks, is an indicator that the epidemic is under control.

Russia reported 13,754 new cases and 286 deaths on Thursday, following Wednesday's record daily rise, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 1,354,163 and death toll to 23,491. In the capital Moscow, 3,942 new infections were reported, pushing the city's total to 347,946.

Indonesia recorded 4,411 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 349,160, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, it reported 112 more deaths to raise the country's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 12,268.

Iran reported 4,616 new cases on Thursday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 517,835. The pandemic has so far claimed 29,605 lives in Iran, up by 256 in the past 24 hours. The health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures, including intercity travel bans in some regions and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran.

Myanmar's total number of confirmed cases increased to 32,531 on Thursday as 1,026 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, and the death toll reached 765 with 33 newly reported deaths.