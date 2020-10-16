RPP President Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive

President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa confirms COVID-19 positive. In his tweet, Thapa said that he tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday. He requested persons who come to close contact with him to live in save with alertness.
He said that his condition so far is normal.
