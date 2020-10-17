Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1746 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1746 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 15438 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1746 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1746 new cases, 1451cases were detected in Kathmandu143 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 152 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3167 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 129304.

He said that in 15,438 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,167 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. He said that there are currently, there are 38,737 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13,299 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 25,438 are in home isolation. Some 4,715 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active cases, 290 are admitted to the ICU and 66 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

He said that 1,800 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 89,840 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 per cent.

Furthermore, 12 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 727.

