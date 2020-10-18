Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Antibody Response Enough Sufficient To Protect People

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Antibody Response Enough Sufficient To Protect People

Oct. 18, 2020, 4:12 p.m.

A Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on the inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virus is safe and elicits an antibody response, according to findings from a small early-phase randomized clinical trial published Thursday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The latest study included participants aged between 18 and 80 years, and found that antibody responses were induced in all recipients. Participants aged 60 and older were slower to respond, taking 42 days before antibodies were detected in all recipients compared with 28 days for participants aged 18-59.

The trial was not designed to assess efficacy of the vaccine, so it is not possible to say whether the antibody responses induced by the vaccine, called BBIBP-CorV, are sufficient to protect people from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

BBIBP-CorV is developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Products, which is affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The authors also noted that interpretation of the results of this study is limited by the short duration of follow-up.

According to The Lancet, there are currently 42 vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials. Vaccine candidates in clinical trials vary in type and include DNA plasmid vaccines, inactivated virus vaccines, adenovirus-vectored vaccines, RNA vaccines, protein subunit vaccines and virus-like particle vaccines. Some of these have already proved safe and able to elicit immune responses in early phase clinical trials reports CGTN.

"Our findings indicate that a booster shot is necessary to achieve the greatest antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 and could be important for protection. This provides useful information for a phase 3 trial," said Yang Xiaoming, one of the authors of the study and a professor at the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High
Oct 16, 2020
'Neymar ‘s Hat Trick Help Brazil To Defeat Peru 4-2
Oct 16, 2020
Thailand Declares State Of Emergency, Police Clear Protest
Oct 15, 2020
Home Minister Requests EU To Lift Ban On Nepali Airlines
Oct 15, 2020
Minister Gyawali And Bhatta Visited Nepal-China Border In Mustang
Oct 15, 2020

More on Health

India Begins Selecting People For Priority Coronavirus Vaccines By REUTERS 23 hours, 5 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1746 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 3167 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 129304 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2402 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 4392 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 126137 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Indian Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit By Dr. Shambhu Ram Simkhada Oct 18, 2020
COVID-19 Deteriorates Food Security In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Nepal Observes 40th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2020
BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL: Diplomat With Passion By A Correspondent Oct 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75