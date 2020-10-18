Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga

Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga

Oct. 18, 2020, 3:14 p.m.

Five people including two from Okhaldhunga were killed in a road accident that took place at Bhadaure Bhir, located on the border between Okhaldhunga and Udayapur districts early this morning reports RSS.

The accident involving a jeep (Ba. 2 Cha. 7171) took place at 1:00 am today on the Siddhicharan highway.

According to RSS, five passengers died on the spot. Two passengers have been identified as Ram Bahadur Sarki,45, and Karme Sarki,26, of Madhavpur in Manebhanjyang rural municipality-9, Okhaldhunga, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Udayapur Bed Prasad Gautam.

The identity of two men and one woman is not yet known.

Kumari Sarki,28, Kalpana Sarki,22, of the Manebhanjyang rural municipality-9, and the jeep driver Panav Khadka,28, of Trigamba municipality-4, Rupandehi have been seriously injured.

Preliminary police investigation says that the jeep fell off the road after suffering a brake failure.

