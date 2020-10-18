Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1698 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1698 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 18, 2020, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1698 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 14875 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1698 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1698 new cases, 1,469 were detected in Kathmandu, 99 were found in Bhaktapur and 130 were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2942 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 132246

He said that in 14875 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2942 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. He said that there are currently, there are 39341 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 12933 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 26408 are in home isolation. Some 4831 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

He said that 2326 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 89,840 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 per cent.

Furthermore, 12 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 739.

Of the active cases, 301 are admitted to the ICU and 66 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

.

