Hotel Yak &Yeti Bags Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2020

Hotel Yak and Yeti announces the latest achievements received by the company at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2020 for following categories Best Business Hotel in Nepal, Best Conference Venue Hotel in Nepal, Best Convention Hotel in Nepal,Best Historical Hotel in Nepal.

About Haute Grandeur Global Awards

In the world of Award initiatives, Haute Grandeur Global Awards is unmatched. Excellence is recognized through feedback from guests and not quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges. This fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results – a concept exclusive to the brand. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards honor establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognize exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, villas, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

About Hotel Yak and Yeti

Nepal’s Finest Hotel Hotel Yak and Yeti is located in Durbar Marg, the heart of the Kathmandu Valley, in a walking distance from Narayanhiti Palace Museum. Durbar Marg, also referred as King’s Way, is one of the rendezvous point for people and also a prime location for high end outlets, hotels and restaurants.

Our 5 star luxury property is 6 KM away from Tribhuvan International Airport, about 1 KM from the famous tourist attraction area - Thamel. Heritage and Legacy In the year 1885 A.D., Bir Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana, one of the most distinguished and powerful Rana Maharaja built the most elegant theatre in Kathmandu known as the Lal Durbar Palace.

The Palace is over a 100 years old and the original heritage interiors have been carefully maintained till date. On the 27th September 1977, the Yak and Yeti opened as a 120 room, 5 star hotel – the first of its kind in Nepal. A new wing of an additional 150 rooms was built in harmony with the architectural features of the old palace, Lal Durbar, bringing the room total to 270. Our Banquets Our Lal Durbar Palace - now houses the Lal Durbar Convention Centre which is currently the largest MICE facility in Kathmandu.

These include: Regal Ballroom: Regal Ballroom is one of the most capacious hall, which can hold up to· 1000 people. The exquisite interiors of this ballroom is unmatched and a perfect place for hosting grand celebrations. Durbar Hall: Our Durbar Hall is the perfect mixture of grandeur and splendor and has a· standing reception of more than 200. Regency Hall: Regency Hall is one of the historic hall showcasing the wonderful Rana· design – the chandeliers, murals, antique mirrors and has a capacity to hold 150 people.

Crystal Hall: Crystal Hall is a unique venue decorated in a colorful exhibit of neo- classical· architecture adjacent to our lush gardens and outdoor pool. It has a standing reception of more than 150 people. Dynasty Hall: An opulent function hall, with a standing reception of 50 people - perfect· for conferences and small events. Senate and Viceroy: Senate and Viceroy rooms can be utilized together or separately for· focused meetings and events.

General Manager, Monika Scheiblauer observes, "we feel deeply honored and thrilled to have been awarded the Annual Haute Grandeur Global Awards for 2020 in four categories, namely, Best Business Hotel, Best Historical Hotel, Best Convention Hotel and Best Conference Venue Hotel. I would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to our valued guests and patrons for their unwavering support and for placing their trust in us over the years. I would also like to dedicate this award to our associates as a testament of their hard work and dedication to bring alive the signature Yak and Yeti hospitality. We always strive for excellence in creating a unique and delightful experience for all our esteemed guests. Such recognition inspires us to scale even greater heights in the years to come."