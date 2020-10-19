Nepal Confirms 3790 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 136036

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3790 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 136036.

He said that in 15714 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3790 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 40778 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13851 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 26927 are in home isolation. Some 4831 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

He said that 2335 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 94501 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.5 per cent.

Furthermore, 18 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 757.

Of the active cases, 282 are admitted to the ICU and 63 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.