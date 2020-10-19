People Have To Bare The Cost Of COVID-19 Test And Treatment

Oct. 19, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday that people are now required to bear the expenses on their own for corona virus test and treatment.

The government has decided that it would bear the expenses of only economically backward people, differently abled, single women, elderly, and frontline-workers, including health workers and security forces.

“The government will bear the expenses in case of having symptoms of COVID-19 among these people,” said Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday.

If they have insurance coverage, the expenses of tests and treatment will be deducted from the insurance, added Dr. Gautam. “Other individuals are required to pay the cost of tests and treatment of COVID-19 on their own,” said Dr. Gautam.

The decision will come into effect from today in all government, non-government and private hospitals, added Dr. Gautam.

The new decision came a few days after the Supreme Court issued an order to the government to make the COVID-19 test and treatment free of cost.

