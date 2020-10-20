NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism

NTB CEO Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi and General Manager of Nepal Airlines Corporation Dim Prasad Poudel signed an agreement was to cooperate in various aspects of tourism promotion.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Airlines, NAC and NTB will ensure cooperation in various fields such as joint promotional work, introductory visits, branding, international level tourism-related programmes to be organised in Nepal, a press statement issued by the NTB stated.

The agreement has been signed as per the concept of public-private partnership, with the objective of promoting Nepal as an attractive tourist destination in the international market. Another objective of the agreement is to promote the national flag carrier, NAC, for which national and international flights play a vital role and boost the tourism business paralysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, read the statement.

Dr. Regmi said that the agreement would be a cornerstone for the effective promotion of Nepal at the international level. GM Poudel said that NAC and NTB can support government move to start tourism sector amid pandemic.