Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation by opening its 18th and 19th extension counter at Shukuldhoka, Bhaktapur and Machhegaun, Chandragiri ward no 9. The Shukuldhoka extension counter was inaugurated by NIBL Deputy General Manager Bijendra Suwal whereas the Machhegaun extension counter was jointly inaugurated by acting ward head Ram Krishna Shrestha and NIBL Bagmati province head Barun Shrestha. The extension counters will provide banking services catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 125 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further,ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.