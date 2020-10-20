Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters

Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters

Oct. 20, 2020, 10:38 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation by opening its 18th and 19th extension counter at Shukuldhoka, Bhaktapur and Machhegaun, Chandragiri ward no 9. The Shukuldhoka extension counter was inaugurated by NIBL Deputy General Manager Bijendra Suwal whereas the Machhegaun extension counter was jointly inaugurated by acting ward head Ram Krishna Shrestha and NIBL Bagmati province head Barun Shrestha. The extension counters will provide banking services catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

IMG-610ddb88e921737aba807dcaf1aa75dc-V (1).jpg

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 125 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further,ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 20, 2020
PHDCCI Pitches For India To Be A Hub Of Sustainable Mobility
Oct 20, 2020
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism
Oct 20, 2020
Public Service Commission Announces Suspension of Written Exams
Oct 20, 2020
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Oct 20, 2020

More on Economy

WORLD BANK: Nepal's Dismal Growth By A Correspondent 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
NIBL Ace Capital Ltd Has Launched The Online Purchase Platform By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal Observes 40th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
NIBL’s EGM Approved Acquisition Of City Express Finance Company Ltd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Electricity Tariff Will be Further Deducted In Coming Year: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Sunrise Bank Collaborates with Zonta Club Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
PHDCCI Pitches For India To Be A Hub Of Sustainable Mobility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
Why The WHO Was Accused Of Being Pro-China By Ikehata Shuhei Oct 20, 2020
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
Public Service Commission Announces Suspension of Written Exams By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
Messi's Last Dance? Barcelona Are Far From Champions League Contenders By Agencies Oct 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75