Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive

Industrialist Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti have tested COVID-19 positive. On his Facebook wall, Jyoti said that his test confirmed COVID-19 positive. “Always been a positive person. Guess that's why I've tested positive for COVID-19 too along with my wife Srijana. We are both fit & fine and healthy. But just to inform those who we have met recently to isolate and take precautions too. 🙏 #takecare #staysafe” writes Jyoti on his Facebook. Facebook
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75