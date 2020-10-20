Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive

Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Confirm COVID-19 Positive

Oct. 20, 2020, 1:06 p.m.

Industrialist Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti have tested COVID-19 positive. On his Facebook wall, Jyoti said that his test confirmed COVID-19 positive. “Always been a positive person. Guess that's why I've tested positive for COVID-19 too along with my wife Srijana. We are both fit & fine and healthy. But just to inform those who we have met recently to isolate and take precautions too. 🙏 #takecare #staysafe” writes Jyoti on his Facebook. Facebook

