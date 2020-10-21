8th AGM Of NIBL Ace Capital Limited Concluded

NIBL Ace Capital Limited conducted its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in the premises of NIBL Ace Capital Ltd., Lazimpat, and Kathmandu.

The AGM has passed the annual report of Board of directors including lost and profit account and cash flow during the fiscal year 2076/077. The AGM has also decided to distribute 22.22 percent cash dividend from paid of capital.

Chaired by chairperson of Board of Director Sachin Tibdewala, Barun Shrestha attended the AGM as a representative of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, a sole share holder. The board meeting also attended by board of directors Deep Kumar Shrestha, Bandana Thapa and Rabindra Bhattarai.

The meeting also attended by representatives of regulatory authority, auditor and chief executive officer.