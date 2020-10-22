Four Arrested With Red Panda Hide In Karnali

Four people have been arrested with red panda hide in their possession report RSS.

Those held in this connection are 26-year-old Manoj BK, 41-year-old Man Bahadur Sunar and 29-year-old Padam Bahadur Sunar of Naumule Rural Municipality-2, Dailekh District, the District Police Office Surkhet said.

Police Inspector at the DPO Surkhet, Gopal Rayamajhi said they were arrested on Wednesday from Bhawana Panchakoshi Hotel at Godamline, Birendranagar-6.

According to RSS, a four-foot long red panda hide and another red panda hide measuring three feet and six inches long have been confiscated from them.

An investigation has been initiated against all the four arrested persons, police said.