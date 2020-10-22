Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1552 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1552 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 22, 2020, 4:41 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1552 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Valley logged on 3107 COVD-19 cases on Wednesday, the single highest cases in one day.

In 15255 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1552 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 1552 total cases of valley, 1283 were detected in Kathmandu, 112 were found in Bhaktapur and 157 were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3637 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 148509.

He said that in 15255 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3637 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 44877 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13,339 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 31,538 are in home isolation. Some 3751 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active cases, 290 are admitted to the ICU and 77 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

