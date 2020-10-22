Nepal Confirms 3637 COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 148509

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3637 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 148509.

He said that in 15255 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3637 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 44877 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13,339 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 31,538 are in home isolation. Some 3751 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

He said that 3215 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 192420 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.2 per cent.

Furthermore, 21 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 812.

Of the active cases, 290 are admitted to the ICU and 77 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

