'Fulpati' Sent To Hanumandhoka From Gorkha

A palanquin with 'fulpati' has been dispatched to Hanumandhoka in Kathmandu from the Dashain Ghar at Gorkha Durbar today on the seventh day of Dashain, the biggest festival of Nepal reports RSS.

Fulpati is a collection of seven different plants that are considered auspicious during Dashain.

According to RSS, the helpers at the palace sent the decorated palanquin on a government vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 3221) at an auspicious time at 9:10 after performing puja and rituals, said Hari Prasad Bhusal, chief of Gorkha Durbar Caretaking Office.

There is a tradition that the fulpati will be installed at the Dashain Ghar at Hanumandhoka today evening amidst celebration and due rituals after reaching Kathmandu. Non-gazetted first-class officer Chuda Nidhi Tiwari accompanied the palanquin, said Bhusal.

The fulpati would also be installed at the Dashain Ghar at Gorkha Durbar today itself.

"A big crowd of devotees would gather on the occasion in the past. However, this has been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. We sent the fulpati after performing general rituals," he said.

Prithivi Narayan Shah, the then king of Gorkha and unifier of modern Nepal, started the tradition. Since then, it continues.