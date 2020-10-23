PM Modi Address An Elections Rally In Bihar

PM Modi Address An Elections Rally In Bihar

Oct. 23, 2020, 5:33 p.m.

Speaking in Sasaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to choose "development", and ensure those who had made Bihar a "Bimaru" state were not voted back.

In his first rally in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reminded the people of the work the NDA government had accomplished in the state following a 15-year tenure of the RJD government, which was filled with crime and corruption. Speaking in Sasaram, he asked the people to choose “development”, and ensure those who had made Bihar a “Bimaru” state were not voted back.

‘BIMARU’ is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which was first used to refer to their poor economic conditions.

“The people who once governed Bihar are again looking at the developing state with greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward… that was a time when the state had poor law and order and corruption,” he said. “The people of Bihar cannot forget the era when life would come to a standstill after sunset. Today, roads, electricity and lights are there. The biggest thing is that a common man in the state can live without any fear.” Follow Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates

PM Modi said a “double-engine” government — an NDA government at the Centre and the state — would help Bihar develop at a fast pace.

While speaking about his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi targeted the Opposition for “siding” with those conspiring to weaken India. He also raised the Galwan Valley faceoff and Pulwama attack, saying the sons of Bihar had laid down their lives for the country.

“The NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. How dare they seek votes in Bihar? Is this not an insult to the state… the state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country,” he asked.

PM Modi began his rally here by paying tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who passed away recently.

PM Modi was addressing the rally along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Ahead of his address, Kumar thanked the people for showing up in large numbers despite the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi also commended the people for their fight against the pandemic.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we will make sure irrigation facilities and the benefits of latest technology are available in every village,” Kumar told the crowd.

Other politicians including Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi also attended big rallies in the eastern state of Bihar, where local elections start in phases from next week, with many unmasked participants trying to get a glimpse of the leaders.

India has been among the worst hit by the coronavirus, with the second-highest amount of cases globally, and experts worry big gatherings like the political rallies could trigger a fresh spike in cases.

Agencies

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri
Oct 23, 2020
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal: Aubameyang To The Rescue After Leno Howler
Oct 23, 2020
Four Arrested With Red Panda Hide In Karnali
Oct 22, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 40 Million; About 60,000 Receive China's Vaccines
Oct 22, 2020
COVID Treatment Self-Pay Option For Those Who Can Afford
Oct 21, 2020

More on Health

In WHO Overhaul Push, EU Urges Changes To Handling Of Pandemics By REUTERS 21 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1552 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Confirms 3637 COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 148509 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 40 Million; About 60,000 Receive China's Vaccines By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Brazil Volunteer Dies, Trial To Continue By REUTERS 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3107 New Cases Of COVID-19, The Highest In Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

National East-West Multi-Purpose Canal, A Futile Agenda: Nepali Experts By A Correspondent Oct 23, 2020
Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri By Agencies Oct 23, 2020
BJP, Courting Votes In Bihar State, Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccines By REUTERS Oct 23, 2020
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal: Aubameyang To The Rescue After Leno Howler By Agencies Oct 23, 2020
Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2020
RAW Chief Goyal Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Oli In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75