Afghan Bombing: Kabul Education Centre Attack Kills At Least 18

Afghan Bombing: Kabul Education Centre Attack Kills At Least 18

Oct. 25, 2020, 7:39 a.m.

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside an education centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials say.

The explosion at the private facility, which offers courses for students in higher education, occurred late in the afternoon, the interior ministry said.

The building in the predominantly Shia Muslim Dasht-e-Barchi area usually hosts hundreds of students.

Many have been taken to hospital. There are fears the death toll may rise.

The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack in messages posted on its social media channels, but did not provide any evidence.

Earlier, the Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement, AFP news agency reports.

The spokesman added that the attacker was identified by security guards "after which he detonated his explosives in an alley".

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 42.5 Million With 1.1 Million Fatalities
Oct 25, 2020
US Election 2020: Trump And Biden On Campaign
Oct 25, 2020
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Jota Helps Champions Return To Winning Ways
Oct 25, 2020
PM Oli Hints At Softer Stand With Dasara Greetings: Indian Media
Oct 24, 2020
US COVID-19 Deaths Could Hit 500,000 By February
Oct 24, 2020

More on South Asia

Bangladesh To Give Duty Free Access To 16 More Bhutanese Products By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
21 More Die, 1,383 Infected In A Day Bangladesh By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Bhutanese Monk Decided To Bar Visitors From Religious Dance Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Historic Peace Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Begins By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Bhutan Reports Now New Cases In The Last Three Days, Total COVID-19 Cases Reach 228 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
With 27 More Test Covid-19 Positive, The Total Surge To 224 In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020
Mahanawami: Day Of Goddess Siddhidatri And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 42.5 Million With 1.1 Million Fatalities By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
US Election 2020: Trump And Biden On Campaign By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Jota Helps Champions Return To Winning Ways By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75