Afghan Bombing: Kabul Education Centre Attack Kills At Least 18

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside an education centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials say.

The explosion at the private facility, which offers courses for students in higher education, occurred late in the afternoon, the interior ministry said.

The building in the predominantly Shia Muslim Dasht-e-Barchi area usually hosts hundreds of students.

Many have been taken to hospital. There are fears the death toll may rise.

The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack in messages posted on its social media channels, but did not provide any evidence.

Earlier, the Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement, AFP news agency reports.

The spokesman added that the attacker was identified by security guards "after which he detonated his explosives in an alley".