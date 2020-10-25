Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For

Oct. 25, 2020, 2:16 p.m.

Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti (Calendar Determination Committee) has released auspicious time to receive tika for this year’s Dashian festival.

As per the committee, the auspicious time to receive Dashain tike is at 10:19 am on Monday, October 26, and that for immersing statues of goddess Durga is at 10:11 am on the same day.

The auspicious time for Shree Tulaja Bhawani Yatra, a religious procession, is at 8:47 am on the same day.

This year Mahastami/Kalratri and Mahanawami falls on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

