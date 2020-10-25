Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1535 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1535 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. This is the lowest number in the last week.

In 12311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1535 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 1535 total cases of the valley, 1225 cases were detected in Kathmandu followed by 147 Lalitpur and 163 Bhaktapur.

Nepal Confirms 2856 COVID-19 Cases, 3336 Recovered on Sunday. Out of the total infections, 45572 are active cases in the country. Of them, 32593 are in home isolation and 12979 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 3336 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery rate is 70.6.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 847.

There are 277 are in ICU and 66 persons in a ventilator across Nepal.