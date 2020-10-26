Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered

Oct. 26, 2020, 7:44 p.m.

With 1741 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 159830.

"In 5006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1741 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections, 43293 are active cases in the country. Of them, 32607 are in home isolation and 10686 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 4005 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 115675 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 72.4.

As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 862.

There are 285 are in ICU and 64 persons on a ventilator across Nepal.

