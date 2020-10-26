US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry also wished Nepal on the occasion of Dashain festival. In his tweet, ambassador Berry expressed his wishes to all Nepalese for their happenings, health and prosperity. Have a blessed & cheerful Dashain, everyone! Please stay home & safe! Folded hands

Similarly, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nepal ambassador of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer also wished Nepali on the cassation of Dashain.

He tweets, “I wish you and your loved ones, all the best on the auspicious occasion of Dashain. May it be the beginning of new hopes, happiness and great?

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi greets all Nepali. In her tweets, “Happy Bada Dashain Festival! On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, I'd like to wish all Nepali brothers and sisters’ happiness, prosperity and achievement in your life!

My colleagues and I kept practicing this Nepali song Resham Firiri and finally we've made it! May this song bring all of you good luck and happiness!