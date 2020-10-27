Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. This is the lowest numbers in the last one week.

In 2725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 252 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 252 total cases of valley, largest number of cases were detected in Kathmandu followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

With 570 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 160400.

There are 281 are in ICU and 71 persons in ventilator across Nepal.