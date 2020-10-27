Nepal Confirms 570 COVID-19 Cases, 3168 Recovered

With 570 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 160400.

"In 2725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 570 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections, 40681 are active cases in the country. Of them 32464 are in home isolation and 8217 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 3168 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 115675 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 74.1.

As many as 14 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 876.

There are 281are in ICU and 71 persons in ventilator across Nepal.