Nepal Confirms 570 COVID-19 Cases, 3168 Recovered

Nepal Confirms 570 COVID-19 Cases, 3168 Recovered

Oct. 27, 2020, 5:01 p.m.

With 570 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 160400.

"In 2725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 570 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections, 40681 are active cases in the country. Of them 32464 are in home isolation and 8217 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 3168 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 115675 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 74.1.

As many as 14 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 876.

There are 281are in ICU and 71 persons in ventilator across Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 27, 2020
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 26, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered
Oct 26, 2020
US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain
Oct 26, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 56 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 20 minutes ago
Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Prompts Immune Response Among Adults Old and Young, AstraZeneca Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Nears 90%: Health Ministry By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1535 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Aaphailai Khojda: Confessions Of A Professor By Keshab Poudel Oct 27, 2020
US Space Agency Has Revealed Water On The Moon By Agencies Oct 27, 2020
Kane Backs Tottenham To Compete For Honours This Season By Agencies Oct 27, 2020
Milan 3-3 Roma: Ibrahimovic On target Twice But Rossoneri Held In Thriller By Agencies Oct 27, 2020
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2020
US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75