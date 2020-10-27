As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress.

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine may get 'emergency approval' before Christmas, says report: A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, is likely to be developed and administered to medics and high-risk patients before the end of 2020, according to a professor leading the project. Emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the shot while the final trials of the vaccine are still underway, reported Daily Mail citing Adrian Hill, founder and director of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute.

AstraZeneca resumes US COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same: AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday. The news signaled progress against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 41 million globally, including 8 million Americans and comes 10 days before a U.S. presidential election that may hinge on plans to fight the pandemic.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine produces immune response among elderly and young, AstraZeneca says: The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday. The vaccine, being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, triggers protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups, news agency Reuters reported.

UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford COVID vaccine in November: Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday. According to Reuters, the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the "week commencing the 2 November."

Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on Nov 1: Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) will start human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Brilife from November 1 after receiving all necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and the Helsinki Committee, the Israeli Defence Ministry said. The three stages of the human clinical trial involving over 30,000 volunteers are likely to last till mid-2021 and if all goes well, the vaccine could be ready for mass use only after that.

All citizens in the country to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Minister Pratap Sarangi: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on October 25 said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccine. Sarangi, the union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises spoke in reply to question raised by Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, R P Swain.