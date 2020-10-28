Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane To Arrive On 4th November

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army will arrive in Nepal on 4thNovember 2020 for a three-day customary visit at the invitation of General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, the visit is scheduled from 4th November 2020 to 6th November 2020. The main events in his program include paying homage at the martyr’s memorial in the Army Pavilion, receive an honor guard in the Army Headquarters, hold office meeting with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa and address the student officers at the Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri.

The main highlight of the visit will be the conferment of the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army to General Naravane by President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari on 5th November amidst a special ceremony.

General Naravane is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister and Defense Minister on the final day of his visit.