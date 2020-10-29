Nepal Reports 2364 COVID-19 Cases, 3083 Recovered

Oct. 29, 2020, 4:43 p.m.

With 2364 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 164718.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9769 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours2364 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 38952 are active cases in the country. Of them, 31898 are in home isolation and 7054 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 3083pe reasons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 124862 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 75.8 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 904.

There are 304 are in ICU and 76 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 2689 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

