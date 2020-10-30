Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1888 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1888 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1888,1508 is Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 131 and 249 Lalitpur.

In 14989 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1888 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 14989 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3517 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 38357 are active cases in the country. Of them 31387 are in home isolation and 6970 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 4096 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 128958 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 76.7