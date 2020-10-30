Weather Forecast For October 30: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Oct. 30, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

Following the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the country from October 28 with significant reduction of rain, there is now major weather activities over Nepal According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

