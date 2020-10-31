Foreign Ministry Is Serious On Dehradun Incident

Foreign Ministry Is Serious On Dehradun Incident

Oct. 31, 2020, 9:51 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the government was serious on the incident meted out against students in a school of Dehradun in Uttarakhand State of India. The government has received information via the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi over the incident reports RSS.

According to RSS, the Ministry made it clear that the incident was not like the one reported in Nepali media and only 10 Nepali students were beaten in the school, said Spokesperson at the Ministry, Sewa Lamsal, adding that the school administration was ready to allow for home return to any student willing for it.

Sharing information to the National News Agency (RSS) on the Dehradun incident, Spokesperson Lamsal said, "A discussion was held with the concerned officials including the Chairperson of the Child Rights Commission in Uttarakhand State where the school regretted and apologized over the incident and made commitment to not let it happen again."

Lamsal further said she talked to the students and their guardians, as Counselor at Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, Prakash Adhikari, was currently in Nepal. The Foreign Ministry was working in close coordination with the concerned embassy and ready to facilitate with further efforts.

Agencies

