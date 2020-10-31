Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1357 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1357 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1357, 1113 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 49 and 195 Lalitpur.

In 9279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1357 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2508 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 170743.

There are 296 are in ICU and 65 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 2410 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.