A Deadly 'Terror' Attack In Vienna

A Deadly 'Terror' Attack In Vienna

Nov. 3, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

Gunmen armed with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna, killing two people and wounding several more, police say.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a "repulsive terror attack" and said one gunman was also killed.

Police were searching for at least one attacker who was still at large, the interior minister said.

The shootings took place near the central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target.

Mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people had been wounded, seven of them seriously. One woman died from her injuries in hospital, he added, while the other victim was killed at the scene of one of the shootings.

A police officer was among the injured, the interior ministry said.

The attack happened just hours before Austria imposed new national restrictions to try to stem rising cases of coronavirus. Many people were out enjoying bars and restaurants which must close until the end of November.

European leaders strongly condemned the shooting. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply shocked by the terrible attacks".

Police said the incident began near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, which is the main temple in Vienna.

An officer guarding the synagogue was among the wounded, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers took part in the shooting. Austrian media said one person had been arrested, citing the interior ministry.

Source: BBC

Agencies

US Election 2020: Biden And Trump Make Final Pitches To Voters
Nov 03, 2020
Arsenal Defeats Manchester United by 1-0 In Primer League
Nov 03, 2020
Nepal Rastra Bank Is Ready To Address Problems Faced By BFIs: Governor Adhikari
Nov 02, 2020
73 Years Since Operation Gulmarg, Pakistan Continues Its Attempt to Seize, Destroy J&K, Says European Think Tank
Nov 02, 2020
Super Typhoon Goni Batters Philippines
Nov 01, 2020

More on Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces Four-week Lockdown By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Terrorist Attack At Church In Nice France Leaves Three Dead By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
France Announces Second Lockdown By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Belarus President Closes Western Borders, Puts Army On High Alert By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nerve Agent Novichok Found In Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany By Agencies 2 months ago
Thousands Marched In Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs By REUTERS 2 months ago

The Latest

Leaders Face 'Critical Moment': WHO Chief By REUTERS Nov 03, 2020
US Election 2020: Biden And Trump Make Final Pitches To Voters By Agencies Nov 03, 2020
Motorcycle Rally To Restore Monarchy And Hindu State In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
Arsenal Defeats Manchester United by 1-0 In Primer League By Agencies Nov 03, 2020
Republic Of Korea Has Set An Example Holding Elections Amid COVID-19: Speaker Sapkota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 3: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75