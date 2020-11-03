India Builds Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School In Nawalparasi District

Nov. 3, 2020, 1:32 p.m.

Representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu and District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local representatives, including students and faculty of the school jointly inaugurated through video-conferencing the new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Nawalarasi District.

Built with Government of India financial assistance of NRs 25.83 million, under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation, the school located in Devchuli-07 of Nawalarasihi District.

1 (4).jpeg

Established in 1969, the school offers classes till 10+2 and over 55% of the students of the school are girls.

The construction of the school building, funded by India and implemented by DCC, Nawalparasi, has three floors and includes 16 classrooms, labs, administration &staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities.

The new school building, implemented under the long-standing High Impact Community Development Projects, earlier known as Small Development Projects, is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector. It complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve physical infrastructure for learning, particularly in public schools.

1 (6).jpeg

