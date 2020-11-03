Leaders Face 'Critical Moment': WHO Chief

Leaders Face 'Critical Moment': WHO Chief

Nov. 3, 2020, 8:36 a.m.

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a “critical moment for action”.

“This is another critical moment for action,” he said. “Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late.”

Tedros was addressing a regular WHO news briefing in Geneva from self-isolation at home after announcing on Twitter that he had been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

