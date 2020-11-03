Motorcycle Rally To Restore Monarchy And Hindu State In Butwal

Thousands of people joined in a motorcycle rally organized in Rupandehi demanding for the restoration of monarchy and Hindu state reports Deshsanchar. Orgnised by Bir Gorkhali Movement, the motorcycle rally began from Manigram and concluded at Butwal.

Organizer Raj Kumar Shahi Thakui said that this is a part of nationwide campaign aimed to restore monarchy and Hindu state. He told Deshsanchar that more than 2000 motorcycle took part in the rally.