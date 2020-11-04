General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff Of The Indian Army, Arrives In Nepal

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Indian Army, arrived in Nepal today for a three-day customary visit. He is here on the invitation of General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army.

VeenaNaravane, the chair-person of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army, is accompanying the General. They were received by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma and Sunita Sharma at the Tribhuban International Airport.

General Naravane is scheduled to be conferred upon the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army by Rt. Honorable President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, on 05 November amidst an investiture ceremony.

Nepali Army believes that the exchange of such high-level visits and the continuation of tradition helps in strengthening relations between the two armies, contributing to enhancing the relationship between the two countries.