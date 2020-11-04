Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1878 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1878 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1878, 1570 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 119 and 189 in Lalitpur.

In 13144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1878 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 3309 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed , the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 182929.

There are 379 are in ICU and 78 persons in ventilator across Nepal.