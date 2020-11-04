Qatari Prince Reaches Base Camp Of Amadablam Peak

Qatari Prince Reaches Base Camp Of Amadablam Peak

Nov. 4, 2020, 7:49 a.m.

Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah of Qatar has reached the base camp to climb Mt. Amadablam (6,812m) in Solukhumbu. A 14-member team including Prince Sheikh Mohammad, who arrived in Nepal a few days ago, has reached the base camp of Amadablam peak reports The Rising Nepal.

Ishwori Poudel, managing director of Himalayan Guides Nepal, said that a team of Americans and Canadians, including the Prince of Qatar, had reached the base camp to climb Amadablam, which is considered to be the most beautiful mountain of the world but difficult to climb.

According to Daily, after the team including the prince arrived in Nepal, they stayed in quarantine in Kathmandu for a week and came to Lukla from Kathmandu on the day of Dashain Tika (October-26) to climb the mountain.

Altogether 16 climbers including Prince Abdullah, American, Canadian and Nepali will climb Mt. Amadablam.

This is the third climbing team of 2020 in Khumbu region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, two groups including the Prince of Bahrain and three Nepalis had successfully climbed Mt. Lubuche.

Poudel said that the work of rope fixing for the ascent is underway and if the weather remains favourable, the team including the prince will climb the peak and return to Kathmandu within two weeks.

The first ascent of the 6,812m high Amadablam Mountain was made in 1961. Earlier, a team led by Prince Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa of Bahrain had climbed 6,119m high Lobuche Mountain in Solukhumbu and 8,156m high Manaslu Mountain in Gorkha.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal
Nov 04, 2020
Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair
Nov 04, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1468 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 03, 2020
With 3114 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179614
Nov 03, 2020
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Cheque Worth 1 Billion Rupees
Nov 03, 2020

More on Mountaineering

Qatari Prince To Climb Mount Amadablam By Agencies 1 week ago
China Completes First Mount Everest (Mount Qomolangma) Airborne Gravity Survey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Chinese Survey Team Expected To Reach Summit Of Mt. Everest On May 27 By Xinhua 5 months, 1 week ago
China Starts Measurement Of Mount Everest Height Marking 65th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties Between China And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 1 week ago
Nepali Mountaineer Set A New World Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 year ago
Langtang Back To Normal (Photo feature) By Austin Lord 1 year, 2 months ago

The Latest

Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2020
Another Minor Miracle In Madrid: Unlikely Saviour Rodrygo Resurrects Real's Champions League Hopes By Agencies Nov 04, 2020
Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2020
Election Day Dawns As US Picks Trump Or Biden By Agencies Nov 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1468 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
With 3114 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179614 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75