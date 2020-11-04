Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair

Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair

Nov. 4, 2020, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of the country.

