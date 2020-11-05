COAS Thapa And COAS Naravane Discussed To Further Strengthen Cooperation Between The Two Armies

Nov. 5, 2020, 2:11 p.m.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army has paid a courtesy call on Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa at the Chief of Army Staff’s office.

They exchanged views on issues of bilateral interests and discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two armies. He was also briefed about the history and current roles of the Nepali Army.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army, who is here on the official invitation of General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army, took part in various activities organized in the Army Headquarters today.

Having paid his tribute to the martyrs in the Army Pavilion early this morning, he received and inspected a Guard of Honour in the Army Headquarters. He also planted a Pecan tree sapling in the Army Headquarter premise, keeping the tradition of earlier senior-level military visitors.

After the meetings, General Naravane handed over ambulances and medical equipment including ventilators for two field hospitals as per the decision of the previous Nepal-India Bilateral Group’s Meeting on Security Issues.

General Thapa also reciprocated by handing over 100,000 medical masks made in Nepal and an idol of Lord Buddha, a symbol of peace to General Naravane.

Late this afternoon President of Nepal, Mrs. Bidhya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army on General Naravane.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army takes part in various activities in the Army Headquarters.

Photos by Directorate of Public Relation and Information Nepal Army

