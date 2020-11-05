Five Persons Killed And Two Injured In Dry Landslide in Kaligandaki Road Corridor

Five labor working in a land slide of Kaligandaki Corridor road project. The landslide occurred in (Susta-East Bardaghat) Bulingtar Rural Municipality last night while the road construction was undergoing.

According to district police office Nawalpur, dry landslides fall during the filling of Gabon wall at the hill. Al the victims are from Burlingtar village reports Deshsanchar. Local people and other local labor rescued two others who are now undergoing treatment in Bharatpur Hospital.